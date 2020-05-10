Sunday May 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Adjusting to a changed industry

Property firms such as QRE are dealing with the coronavirus lockdown by trying to maintain some normality in their day-to-day business

10th May, 2020
Property firms are still adapting to lockdown life, using methods such as videoconferencing

We are now in week seven of our enforced confinement arrangements, and I will admit that I am now starting to get cabin fever. That said, we at QRE are trying to maintain some normality to our business lives and we continue to run the business as if we were in the office, in as much as we can.

We communicate daily by phone and email. We maintain our weekly surveyors meeting every Wednesday, where...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

EU’s north-south divide rears its ugly head again as coronabonds are killed off

Hardline opposition to EU solidarity in funding the cost of Covid-19 is driven by German allergy to ‘imprudent’ spending, and by Dutch politicians fearing the transfer of funds to southern countries would provoke a far-right backlash

Barry J Whyte | 4 weeks ago

Decoding the data: how we are tracking Covid-19

Daily figures on the spread of coronavirus come with pros, cons and caveats. Here’s how they are compiled – and what to watch out for

Rachel Lavin | 1 month ago

Cold comfort for businesses on insurance and Covid-19

Most policies don’t include pandemics, so the government may be forced to step into the breach to share the burden, experts say

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 month ago