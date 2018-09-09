13 reasons to be worried

As we approach the tenth anniversary of the infamous bank guarantee, we look at the prospects for Ireland in the immediate future - and see that there are some ominous-looking clouds on the economic horizon

It is the combination of little things that gives cause for concern. It is true that we have had six years of strong economic growth, culminating in our highest ever employment levels and a dramatic fall in unemployment (even if many people have only recently come to realise, or admit, the recovery – indeed, the resurrection – of the Irish economy). Ours is the fastest growing economy in the EU, and yet ... .