Warnings for excess water use to be issued in the new year
The long-planned system of charges for an estimated 80,000 households with excessive water use has been repeatedly delayed, due to government fears of a political backlash
Householders are to get warnings in the new year to reduce their excessive use of water if they want to avoid annual water charges of up to €500.
The long-planned system of charges for an estimated 80,000 households with excessive water use has been repeatedly delayed, due to government fears of a political backlash.
But it is to be rolled out early next year, with warning notices being sent to the households whose excessive water use...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Revealed: the multiple firms at the centre of NBI’s financial labyrinth
Amid growing unease over the scale of the investment by its backers in the controversial multibillion National Broadband Plan, the Business Post can reveal exclusive details of investment and ownership, in particular in relation to the project’s frontman David McCourt
Clear and present dangers: The risks the country’s face, and how we should prepare
The government has just published its annual National Risk Assessment – the 2019 edition of which predicted the pandemic. What does this year’s edition hold in store?
Revealed: McCourt firm owns less than 3 per cent of National Broadband Ireland
Businessman was awarded multibillion-euro contract in exchange for just over €100,000 equity investment
Almost €170m in taxpayer funded subsidies have been paid to National Broadband Ireland
The company set up to deliver the plan has received €167.8m from the state in its first two years of operation