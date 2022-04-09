The men behind the wire: National Broadband Ireland is struggling to hit its connection targets, but its leadership insists that it can catch up
The company has two key tasks to get to grips with to ease the level of scrutiny it’s currently facing. Firstly, it has to convince observers that its financing arrangements and ownership structure are all in order and then it has to reach far more homes and businesses with its network as quickly as possible.
David McCourt appears in a flash and is gone almost as quickly. “How was your tour? Was it useful?” asks the Bostonian heading the state’s multibillion-euro National Broadband Plan.
“When they give you the real numbers, maybe you can use them, as opposed to what was in today’s papers. We’ll give you the first quarter numbers, you’ll have current construction numbers,” he continues.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
National Broadband Plan failing to deliver value for money for taxpayer, report to say
Damning report from Public Accounts Committee to criticise several areas of NBP rollout
Consultancy firms paid €17m from state in rollout of National Broadband Plan
Between them, EY, William Fry and Analysys Mason have been paid around €16.5 million for consultancy works associated with the multibillion-euro project
Power cable upgrade could lead to traffic disruption ‘on a par with the Luas works’
Eirgrid tells meeting that Dublin must replace high-voltage 220kv underground cables that supply electricity to city
New study finds Wexford has worst roads in the country
Local Government Audit Service research finds that almost half the Model County’s local secondary roads are in a ‘structurally distressed’ state