Taxpayers foot broadband bill for homes already on high-speed Eir network

Data shows Eir has already passed more than 45,000 premises included in the government’s €5.7 billion National Broadband Plan

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
14th November, 2021
David McCourt, head of National Broadband Ireland: just 2,700 premises connected to date. Picture: Maura Hickey

Taxpayers are subsidising the rollout of high-speed broadband to tens of thousands of homes and businesses that already have access to high-speed internet through Eir's network, the Business Post can reveal.

Data obtained by this newspaper shows Eir has already passed more than 45,000 premises included in the government's €5.7 billion National Broadband Plan, which aims to deliver fast, reliable broadband to more than 550,000 premises currently without it.

The rollout of the plan by National Broadband...

