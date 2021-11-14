Taxpayers foot broadband bill for homes already on high-speed Eir network
Data shows Eir has already passed more than 45,000 premises included in the government’s €5.7 billion National Broadband Plan
Taxpayers are subsidising the rollout of high-speed broadband to tens of thousands of homes and businesses that already have access to high-speed internet through Eir's network, the Business Post can reveal.
Data obtained by this newspaper shows Eir has already passed more than 45,000 premises included in the government's €5.7 billion National Broadband Plan, which aims to deliver fast, reliable broadband to more than 550,000 premises currently without it.
The rollout of the plan by National Broadband...
