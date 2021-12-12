Tangled web: How NBP has become a big winner for investors

By the time Richard Bruton, the former communications minister, appeared before TDs and senators to discuss the National Broadband Plan (NBP) as part of a final push for the project in May 2019 he’d been convinced of its merits.

“I assure members that when I took up this post, like members, I came in with a sceptical approach and a questioning mind,” Bruton told those in attendance at the Oireachtas communications committee.

...