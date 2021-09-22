State warned water treatment systems ‘not fit for purpose’ after contamination controversy

The system underpinning Ireland’s water supply is “no longer fit for purpose”, Irish Water has said, as controversy continues over a pair of contamination episodes that left 52 people ill in Wexford.

Niall Gleeson, the managing director of Irish Water, will tomorrow appear in front of the Oireachtas housing committee after water quality issues surfaced in Gorey, Co Wexford, and Ballymore Eustace, Co Kildare which supplies drinking water to parts of Dublin...