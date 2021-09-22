State warned water treatment systems ‘not fit for purpose’ after contamination controversy
‘The issues that have arisen at the water treatment plants in Wexford clearly show the limitation of the present ways of working and emphasise the urgent need for change,’ the managing director of Irish Water has warned
The system underpinning Ireland’s water supply is “no longer fit for purpose”, Irish Water has said, as controversy continues over a pair of contamination episodes that left 52 people ill in Wexford.
Niall Gleeson, the managing director of Irish Water, will tomorrow appear in front of the Oireachtas housing committee after water quality issues surfaced in Gorey, Co Wexford, and Ballymore Eustace, Co Kildare which supplies drinking water to parts of Dublin...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Minister wants Irish Water to control services after system failures
Some 900,000 people were put at risk and 52 became ill following incidents at Gorey and Ballymore Eustace treatment plants
Broadband contractor gets €42.5m in state subsidies
Targets for the planned rollout by National Broadband Ireland were drastically reduced for this year, and just 632 homes and businesses had been connected by mid-June
New authority to regulate ‘critical entities’ could be formed under EU proposals
Agency would ensure resilience of business, public sector and utilities in case of ‘disruptive incidents’ such as natural disasters
Broadband rollout delays open the door to new satellite challengers
The low-latency satellite system Starlink is a potential Plan B if the rural broadband scheme being rolled out continues to miss its targets