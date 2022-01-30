Subscribe Today
Infrastructure

State could provide more than €2.6bn subsidy to NBI

Minister has leeway to raise maximum support to the company to deliver the national broadband rollout if needed

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
30th January, 2022
State could provide more than €2.6bn subsidy to NBI
Eamon Ryan, Minister for Communications: subsidies to National Broadband Ireland could increase. Picture: RollingNews

Taxpayers could yet have to provide additional subsidy payments over and above the €2.6 billion in public money committed by the government to deliver the National Broadband Plan, the Business Post can exclusively reveal.

According to information obtained by this newspaper, the Minister for Communications can provide further public money over and above the maximum contracted subsidy available to National Broadband Ireland (NBI) in certain circumstances.

In its official announcement of the signing...

