Subscribe Today
Log In

Infrastructure

Shareholder loans were ‘contemplated’ for equity investment under NBI contract — Department

The Business Post revealed last week that high-cost loans advanced by investors were being counted towards their promised €175 million equity investment

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
14th December, 2021
Shareholder loans were ‘contemplated’ for equity investment under NBI contract — Department
The Business Post previously revealed that the investors, including David McCourt, the US businessman heading the project, made equity investments totalling €2 million in 2020

It was always envisioned that investors in National Broadband Ireland would be permitted to issue expensive debt to make up a significant part of their equity investment in the project, according to the Department of Communications.

The Business Post last week revealed that high-cost loans advanced by investors including David McCourt, the US businessman, to the multi-billion-euro project were being counted towards their promised €175 million upfront equity investment.

Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Catherine Murphy’s call followed revelations in the last week and over recent months over the financing of the scheme and the €50 million in fees and interest earned by its investors last year. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Catherine Murphy calls for unredacted copy of National Broadband Plan to be published

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer
David McCourt and Peter Hendrick of NBI: the broadband plan has been beset by delays and setbacks. Picture: Julien Behal

Tangled web: How NBP has become a big winner for investors

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer
Just like the Mica problem in Donegal, householders will have to be given financial assistance to fix the wastewater problems in their estates

Editorial: Homeowners and tax payers let down yet again by poor building oversight and regulations

The Business Post's View Business Post
David McCourt, the US businessman heading National Broadband Ireland, made equity investments totalling just €2 million in 2020 while also advancing €98 million in high-cost loans to fund the broadband provider. Picture: Claire Wood

Minister launches review of national broadband contract

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1