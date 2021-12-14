Shareholder loans were ‘contemplated’ for equity investment under NBI contract — Department

It was always envisioned that investors in National Broadband Ireland would be permitted to issue expensive debt to make up a significant part of their equity investment in the project, according to the Department of Communications.

The Business Post last week revealed that high-cost loans advanced by investors including David McCourt, the US businessman, to the multi-billion-euro project were being counted towards their promised €175 million upfront equity investment.

Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste...