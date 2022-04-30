Subscribe Today
Log In

Infrastructure

Shannon-Dublin water pipeline may not be built until at least 2031

The project, which will cost at least €1.3 billion to build, is considered critical to meeting the drinking water needs of a growing population in the greater Dublin region

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
30th April, 2022
Shannon-Dublin water pipeline may not be built until at least 2031
Niall Gleeson, chief executive of Irish Water: long wait expected for Shannon-Dublin water pipeline. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The multibillion-euro Shannon-Dublin water pipeline may not be built until at least 2031, the Business Post has learned.

The project, which will cost at least €1.3 billion to build, is considered a critical piece of infrastructure to ensure there is enough drinking water to meet the needs of a growing population in the greater Dublin region.

If constructed, up to 300 million litres of water will be pumped every day from the Shannon river...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, and Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure: a review of capital projects that are in the pipeline in areas including housing, transport, health and education was completed last week by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform

Key projects in €165bn development plan at risk as inflation bites

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer
David McCourt, chairman of NBI. Last week, NBI was again criticised by politicians for the pace of delivery on the network while the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee said it did not believe the project had delivered value for money to the taxpayer to date. Picture: Maura Hickey

NBI shelves plan to deliver Broadband Plan in five years

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer
David McCourt: the actual number of broadband connections is a touchy subject for the chairman of National Broadband Ireland. Picture: Julien Behal

The men behind the wire: National Broadband Ireland is struggling to hit its connection targets, but its leadership insists that it can catch up

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer
The PAC said the government should ‘urgently’ move to reduce its reliance on outsourced consultancy services

National Broadband Plan failing to deliver value for money for taxpayer, report to say

Infrastructure Donal MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1