Route preferred by Varadkar could add €6m to cost of greenway
Key section of Dublin to Galway route held up for two years as some residents in Castleknock don’t want it to run along their back gardens
Leo Varadkar’s preferred option for the new section of the Dublin to Galway greenway in his own constituency would cost up to €6 million more, it has emerged.
The plan to build an 8km section of the greenway alongside the Royal Canal in Dublin 15 has been held up for two years because some residents in Castleknock do not want a 1km section of the route to run along their back gardens on...
