Subscribe Today
Log In

Infrastructure

Revealed: McCourt firm owns less than 3 per cent of National Broadband Ireland

Businessman was awarded multibillion-euro contract in exchange for just over €100,000 equity investment

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
19th December, 2021
Revealed: McCourt firm owns less than 3 per cent of National Broadband Ireland
David McCourt: equity investment of just €116,564

David McCourt was awarded the contract for the €3 billion taxpayer-funded National Broadband Plan in exchange for an equity investment of just €116,564, the Business Post can reveal.

Previously undisclosed documents obtained by this newspaper show that Granahan McCourt Capital LLC, the US businessman’s private investment firm, owns just a 2.7 per cent stake in National Broadband Ireland, the company set up to deliver the largest telecoms project in the history of the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

David McCourt’s investment and control of National Broadband Ireland (NBI) is not what we have been led to believe: the man at the helm has a 2.7 per cent share of NBI. Picture: Claire Wood

Revealed: the multiple firms at the centre of NBI’s financial labyrinth

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer
Nuclear power may be banned in Ireland, but we import nuclear-generated electricity and the presence of nuclear power generators in Europe and Britain ensures pride of place for nuclear contamination in this year’s national risk assessment

Clear and present dangers: The risks the country’s face, and how we should prepare

Infrastructure Daniel Murray
Irish Water has estimated that 10 per cent of households will have to pay the charges unless they repair leaks on their property.

Warnings for excess water use to be issued in the new year

Infrastructure Michael Brennan
David McCourt, the US businessman fronting National Broadband Ireland. Picture: Julien Behal

Almost €170m in taxpayer funded subsidies have been paid to National Broadband Ireland

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1