New study finds Wexford has worst roads in the country

Local Government Audit Service research finds that almost half the Model County’s local secondary roads are in a ‘structurally distressed’ state

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
6th February, 2022
Wexford County Council has 3,400km of local and regional roads to maintain

Wexford has the worst-maintained local roads in the country, a new value for money study has found.

The research, carried out by the Local Government Audit Service, a state agency, examined the work of the country’s local authorities in maintaining and repairing 96,000 kilometres of local and regional roads at a cost of €746 million a year.

The study found that one local authority “had been ranked lowest in their roads condition from the...

