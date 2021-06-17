Subscribe Today
Infrastructure

New stretch of greenway gets go-ahead as delays continue in Varadkar’s constituency

Leixlip-to-Maynooth section to be built this year while Dublin section is held up by calls, backed by Tánaiste, to move missing link to south bank of Royal Canal

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
17th June, 2021
A section of the greenway between Maynooth and Kilcock in Co Kildare. Construction on the next section between Leixlip and Maynooth will begin later this year. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

A key stretch of the Dublin-to-Galway greenway – adjacent to a disputed section of the route delayed by opponents including Tanáiste Leo Varadkar – will undergo construction by the end of this year.

Plans to develop around eight kilometres of track between Leixlip and Maynooth are being progressed by Kildare County Council, with construction set to begin by the final quarter of 2021.

Some €3.75 million has been allocated to the project by the...

