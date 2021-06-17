New stretch of greenway gets go-ahead as delays continue in Varadkar’s constituency

A key stretch of the Dublin-to-Galway greenway – adjacent to a disputed section of the route delayed by opponents including Tanáiste Leo Varadkar – will undergo construction by the end of this year.

Plans to develop around eight kilometres of track between Leixlip and Maynooth are being progressed by Kildare County Council, with construction set to begin by the final quarter of 2021.

Some €3.75 million has been allocated to the project by the...