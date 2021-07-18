Subscribe Today
New authority to regulate ‘critical entities’ could be formed under EU proposals

Agency would ensure resilience of business, public sector and utilities in case of ‘disruptive incidents’ such as natural disasters

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
18th July, 2021
New authority to regulate 'critical entities' could be formed under EU proposals
Simon Coveney welcomed the proposal for a directive on the resilience of critical entities from the European Commission . Picture: RollingNews

A new authority to regulate “critical entities” across the public and private sector may have to be established by the government.

The agency would be tasked with ensuring the resilience of key private and public organisations to all types of disruptive incidents, such as natural disasters; terrorism and public health emergencies like Covid-19.

Under a newly-proposed European directive, critical entities will include major businesses, public sector organisations and utilities across energy, transport, banking,...

