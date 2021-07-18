New authority to regulate ‘critical entities’ could be formed under EU proposals
Agency would ensure resilience of business, public sector and utilities in case of ‘disruptive incidents’ such as natural disasters
A new authority to regulate “critical entities” across the public and private sector may have to be established by the government.
The agency would be tasked with ensuring the resilience of key private and public organisations to all types of disruptive incidents, such as natural disasters; terrorism and public health emergencies like Covid-19.
Under a newly-proposed European directive, critical entities will include major businesses, public sector organisations and utilities across energy, transport, banking,...
