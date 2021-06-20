NBI will accrue penalties if it continues to miss broadband targets

National Broadband Ireland will be penalised for delays in the rollout of the state’s multi-billion-euro rural broadband scheme should it continue to miss milestones next year.

The company, headed by David McCourt, the US businessman, is battling to accelerate the rollout of the scheme to 544,000 homes and businesses, having fallen off the pace in the first 18 months when just 632 premises were connected to the network.

NBI, which won the contract as the last...