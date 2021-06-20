Subscribe Today
NBI will accrue penalties if it continues to miss broadband targets

The company, entrusted to roll out the National Broadband Plan, has missed all its targets in 2020 and 2021

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
20th June, 2021
David McCourt, the US businessman, is battling to accelerate the rollout.

National Broadband Ireland will be penalised for delays in the rollout of the state’s multi-billion-euro rural broadband scheme should it continue to miss milestones next year.

The company, headed by David McCourt, the US businessman, is battling to accelerate the rollout of the scheme to 544,000 homes and businesses, having fallen off the pace in the first 18 months when just 632 premises were connected to the network.

NBI, which won the contract as the last...

