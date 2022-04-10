NBI shelves plan to deliver Broadband Plan in five years

Plans to deliver the National Broadband Plan in five years have been shelved as a result of significant delays to the rollout and the belief that the ESB would deliver no more than 1 per cent of the network if drafted in to assist with the multibillion-euro project.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company tasked with bringing the state-subsidised network to 550,000 largely rural premises, has been battling to make up ground on its rollout after...