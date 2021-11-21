NBI may face two penalty regimes in 2022 amid slow broadband rollout
The firm could see subsidies cut in response to delays, though the communications minister has cited extenuating circumstances
National Broadband Ireland can be hit with two types of penalties from February 1 next year if it continues to miss targets governing the rollout of high-speed broadband to more than 550,000 premises.
The multibillion-euro National Broadband Plan (NBP) is lagging far behind initial targets with only about 2,700 of the 554,000 premises in the plan connected to date.
Eamon Ryan, the communications minister, last week said it could be 2023 before National Broadband Ireland (NBI) caught up with...
