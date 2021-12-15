Subscribe Today
Log In

Infrastructure

NBI investors can provide 99% of funding through high-cost loans

Significant interest payments can be earned by investors from loans, with just 1% coming from the purchase of shares

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
15th December, 2021
NBI investors can provide 99% of funding through high-cost loans
Ossian Smyth, the junior minister with responsibility for the National Broadband Plan, took questions in the Dáil last night on a spate of recent revelations in the concerning the multi-billion-euro rural broadband plan. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Investors in National Broadband Ireland can provide 99 per cent of the funding they are obliged to make under the terms of their contract through high-cost loans from which they will earn significant interest payments, with just 1 per cent coming from the purchase of shares.

Ossian Smyth, the junior minister with responsibility for the National Broadband Plan, revealed the information in the Dáil last night as he took questions on a spate of recent revelations in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Catherine Murphy’s call followed revelations in the last week and over recent months over the financing of the scheme and the €50 million in fees and interest earned by its investors last year. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Catherine Murphy calls for unredacted copy of National Broadband Plan to be published

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer
The Business Post previously revealed that the investors, including David McCourt, the US businessman heading the project, made equity investments totalling €2 million in 2020

Shareholder loans were ‘contemplated’ for equity investment under NBI contract — Department

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer
David McCourt and Peter Hendrick of NBI: the broadband plan has been beset by delays and setbacks. Picture: Julien Behal

Tangled web: How NBP has become a big winner for investors

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer
Just like the Mica problem in Donegal, householders will have to be given financial assistance to fix the wastewater problems in their estates

Editorial: Homeowners and tax payers let down yet again by poor building oversight and regulations

The Business Post's View Business Post

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1