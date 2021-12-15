NBI investors can provide 99% of funding through high-cost loans
Significant interest payments can be earned by investors from loans, with just 1% coming from the purchase of shares
Investors in National Broadband Ireland can provide 99 per cent of the funding they are obliged to make under the terms of their contract through high-cost loans from which they will earn significant interest payments, with just 1 per cent coming from the purchase of shares.
Ossian Smyth, the junior minister with responsibility for the National Broadband Plan, revealed the information in the Dáil last night as he took questions on a spate of recent revelations in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Catherine Murphy calls for unredacted copy of National Broadband Plan to be published
Social Democrats co-leader said contents of plan need to be properly scrutinised
Shareholder loans were ‘contemplated’ for equity investment under NBI contract — Department
The Business Post revealed last week that high-cost loans advanced by investors were being counted towards their promised €175 million equity investment
Tangled web: How NBP has become a big winner for investors
As the number of homes connected to rural broadband falls far short of projections, the company set up to oversee the rollout is mired in debt, while investors rake in fees and interest
Editorial: Homeowners and tax payers let down yet again by poor building oversight and regulations
Once again, tax payers will have to stump up for poor building practices during the Celtic Tiger, as the defective wastewater treatment systems serving around 10,000 private homes around the country becomes the latest issue that must be fixed