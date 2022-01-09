Subscribe Today
Log In

Infrastructure

NBI draws down further €20m to speed up broadband rollout

The David McCourt-headed firm is trying to make up ground on the delayed implementation of the multibillion-euro rural internet scheme

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
9th January, 2022
NBI draws down further €20m to speed up broadband rollout
David McCourt, chairman, National Broadband Ireland: the company has faced questions in recent months over its funding, ownership and control, as well as over the slow pace of delivery of the rural internet scheme

National Broadband Ireland has drawn down an additional €20 million in funding from its backers as it attempts to make up ground on the delayed rollout of the multi-billion-euro rural internet scheme.

The company, headed by David McCourt, the US businessman, has faced questions in recent months over its funding, ownership and control, as well as over the slow pace of delivery so far.

The company recently drew down a further €20 million in unsecured...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

David McCourt: the American businessman has received €38 million in fees from NBI in the 12 months since it was established. Picture: Maura Hickey

Fees taken from NBI were not reimbursement of costs, says Dept of Communications

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer
David McCourt’s investment and control of National Broadband Ireland (NBI) is not what we have been led to believe: the man at the helm has a 2.7 per cent share of NBI. Picture: Claire Wood

Revealed: the multiple firms at the centre of NBI’s financial labyrinth

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer
Nuclear power may be banned in Ireland, but we import nuclear-generated electricity and the presence of nuclear power generators in Europe and Britain ensures pride of place for nuclear contamination in this year’s national risk assessment

Clear and present dangers: The risks the country’s face, and how we should prepare

Infrastructure Daniel Murray
David McCourt: equity investment of just €116,564

Revealed: McCourt firm owns less than 3 per cent of National Broadband Ireland

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1