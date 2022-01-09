NBI draws down further €20m to speed up broadband rollout
The David McCourt-headed firm is trying to make up ground on the delayed implementation of the multibillion-euro rural internet scheme
National Broadband Ireland has drawn down an additional €20 million in funding from its backers as it attempts to make up ground on the delayed rollout of the multi-billion-euro rural internet scheme.
The company, headed by David McCourt, the US businessman, has faced questions in recent months over its funding, ownership and control, as well as over the slow pace of delivery so far.
The company recently drew down a further €20 million in unsecured...
