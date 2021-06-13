National Broadband rollout connects just 632 premises to date

The state’s multibillion-euro National Broadband Plan has connected fewer than 650 homes and businesses to high-speed internet in its first 18 months, raising fresh concerns over its ability to service to 1.1 million people by 2027.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company awarded the €2.7 billion contract to deliver the rural scheme, last week confirmed that it had made the service available to just over 4,000 premises to date, out of a target of 115,000 by the end of 2021.

