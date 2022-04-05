National Broadband Plan failing to deliver value for money for taxpayer, report to say

The National Broadband Plan (NBP) has failed to deliver value for money to the taxpayer after failing to meet a series of rollout targets, according to an unpublished report from a cross-party Dáil committee.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will later today unveil a report on the NBP which criticises several aspects of the project and says its targeted 85 per cent take-up rate is “unrealistic”.

The document, obtained ahead of publication...