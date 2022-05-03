National Broadband Ireland hit with financial penalties over delays
Multibillion-euro project has been subject to continuous delays and NBI has been sanctioned by government over some delays adjudged to have been within its control
The company behind the multibillion-euro National Broadband Plan (NBP) has now been hit with financial penalties by the government for delays to the project that were within its control, correspondence shows.
National Broadband Ireland (NBI), which has the contract to bring high-speed broadband to more than 550,000 premises around Ireland, has been subject to “appropriate sanctions” for delays to the project since February 1.
The project is 12 months behind schedule, according to an updated...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Builders ‘downing tools’ on major road projects as construction prices soar
Industry representative warns backlog is growing as schemes are deferred, and says prices must be adjusted to ensure delivery
Shannon-Dublin water pipeline may not be built until at least 2031
The project, which will cost at least €1.3 billion to build, is considered critical to meeting the drinking water needs of a growing population in the greater Dublin region
Key projects in €165bn development plan at risk as inflation bites
Latest figures from the CSO show that the price of construction materials are up almost 20 per cent in the first quarter of this year, while builders say fixed pricing makes contracts commercially unattractive or unviable
NBI shelves plan to deliver Broadband Plan in five years
Company reverts to original seven-year deadline as politicians criticise delays, but executives predict rollout will ultimately be successful