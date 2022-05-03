National Broadband Ireland hit with financial penalties over delays

The company behind the multibillion-euro National Broadband Plan (NBP) has now been hit with financial penalties by the government for delays to the project that were within its control, correspondence shows.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), which has the contract to bring high-speed broadband to more than 550,000 premises around Ireland, has been subject to “appropriate sanctions” for delays to the project since February 1.

The project is 12 months behind schedule, according to an updated...