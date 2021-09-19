Subscribe Today
Minister wants Irish Water to control services after system failures

Some 900,000 people were put at risk and 52 became ill following incidents at Gorey and Ballymore Eustace treatment plants

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
19th September, 2021
The national water system has suffered two serious failures that affected 900,000 people in recent weeks. Picture: Getty

Darragh O’Brien is mounting a renewed push for Irish Water to take complete control of all water services following two serious drinking water system failures that affected 900,000 people.

A chlorine pump failure led to water being inadequately disinfected at the local Creagh water treatment plant in Gorey for five days last month. This led to 52 people in the region becoming ill after drinking the water, and some were hospitalised after ingesting a...

