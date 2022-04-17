Key projects in €165bn development plan at risk as inflation bites
Latest figures from the CSO show that the price of construction materials are up almost 20 per cent in the first quarter of this year, while builders say fixed pricing makes contracts commercially unattractive or unviable
Key projects in the government’s €165 billion National Development Plan (NDP) are at risk of being scrapped or delayed if construction costs continue to soar, the Business Post has learned.
A review of capital projects that are in the pipeline in areas including housing, transport, health and education was completed last week by officials in the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER).
It found weaker-than-normal interest among construction firms for...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
NBI shelves plan to deliver Broadband Plan in five years
Company reverts to original seven-year deadline as politicians criticise delays, but executives predict rollout will ultimately be successful
The men behind the wire: National Broadband Ireland is struggling to hit its connection targets, but its leadership insists that it can catch up
The company has two key tasks to get to grips with to ease the level of scrutiny it’s currently facing. Firstly, it has to convince observers that its financing arrangements and ownership structure are all in order and then it has to reach far more homes and businesses with its network as quickly as possible.
National Broadband Plan failing to deliver value for money for taxpayer, report to say
Damning report from Public Accounts Committee to criticise several areas of NBP rollout
Consultancy firms paid €17m from state in rollout of National Broadband Plan
Between them, EY, William Fry and Analysys Mason have been paid around €16.5 million for consultancy works associated with the multibillion-euro project