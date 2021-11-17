It could take until 2023 for National Broadband Plan to catch up with targets

The National Broadband Plan may not be back on track and achieving its initial targets until 2023, the Minister for Communications has said.

Eamon Ryan, the Green Party leader, said the multi-billion-euro rural broadband scheme had encountered a number of challenges in the first two years of its rollout which had delayed its progress.

National Broadband Ireland, the company established to deliver the plan, had initially planned to pass 115,000 homes and businesses this year, but...