Subscribe Today
Log In

Infrastructure

It could take until 2023 for National Broadband Plan to catch up with targets

Minister says a number of challenges during the first two years of rollout have delayed progress

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
17th November, 2021
It could take until 2023 for National Broadband Plan to catch up with targets
Eamon Ryan said the difficulties encountered by NBI to date included poor access to ducting, challenges around obtaining licences from local authorities for works that were being carried out and delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The National Broadband Plan may not be back on track and achieving its initial targets until 2023, the Minister for Communications has said.

Eamon Ryan, the Green Party leader, said the multi-billion-euro rural broadband scheme had encountered a number of challenges in the first two years of its rollout which had delayed its progress.

National Broadband Ireland, the company established to deliver the plan, had initially planned to pass 115,000 homes and businesses this year, but...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

David McCourt of National Broadband Ireland (NBI) signs the historic contract to deliver National Broadband Plan to over a million people across the island. Picture: Julien Behal

Broadband turf war unfolds with taxpayer on the hook

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer
David McCourt, head of National Broadband Ireland: just 2,700 premises connected to date. Picture: Maura Hickey

Taxpayers foot broadband bill for homes already on high-speed Eir network

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer
The Business Post has learned that of those homes and businesses with access to the National Broadband Plan network, just 2,700 had signed up and been connected to it by October 27.

Fewer than 3,000 homes and firms connected under Broadband Plan

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer
Before: the Stillorgan reservoir site showing two open reservoirs still full of drinking water, while construction begins on the site of the former third reservoir

€50 million roof finally prevents bird droppings from fouling water supply

Infrastructure Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1