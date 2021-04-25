Irish Water’s upgrade of treatment plant for 12,000 people went €1.4m over budget
Monaghan plant had been flagged up by EPA for producing drinking water with excessive levels of potentially cancer-causing chemicals
Irish Water’s upgrade of a water treatment plant serving 12,000 people went over budget by €1.4 million, it has emerged.
The Kilkit Water Treatment Plant in Monaghan had been flagged up by the Environmental Protection Agency for producing drinking water with excessive levels of potentially cancer-causing chemicals known as trihalomethanes (THMs).
The original budget agreed in 2016 was €4.5 million, but due to a series of problems, it ended up costing €5.9 million.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Ian Guider: State should follow Intel example and invest properly in the future
Right now, the state can fund itself at very low cost. That won’t last for ever, and we must take advantage of it while we can
Feasible or folly: can the ‘Boris Burrow’ bridge the divide?
A seemingly impractical bridge straddling the sea between Scotland and Ireland is back on the agenda after years of ridicule. But is it just another of Boris Johnson’s numerous vanity projects?