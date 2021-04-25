Subscribe Today
Irish Water’s upgrade of treatment plant for 12,000 people went €1.4m over budget

Monaghan plant had been flagged up by EPA for producing drinking water with excessive levels of potentially cancer-causing chemicals

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
25th April, 2021
Irish Water’s upgrade of a water treatment plant serving 12,000 people went over budget by €1.4 million, it has emerged.

The Kilkit Water Treatment Plant in Monaghan had been flagged up by the Environmental Protection Agency for producing drinking water with excessive levels of potentially cancer-causing chemicals known as trihalomethanes (THMs).

The original budget agreed in 2016 was €4.5 million, but due to a series of problems, it ended up costing €5.9 million.

