Ian Guider: State should follow Intel example and invest properly in the future

If you want to get a sense of the scale of Intel’s $7 billion investment in its new chip fabrication plant at its base in Leixlip in Kildare, it is worth looking at the aerial photo of the site tweeted out by its general manager Eamonn Sinnott last week. The extension is truly enormous, the size of four football pitches. Thousands of workers were involved in its construction alone, on top of the...