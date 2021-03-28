Subscribe Today
Log In

Infrastructure

Ian Guider: State should follow Intel example and invest properly in the future

Right now, the state can fund itself at very low cost. That won’t last for ever, and we must take advantage of it while we can

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
28th March, 2021
Ian Guider: State should follow Intel example and invest properly in the future
The Intel site at Leixlip in Co Kildare: its new extension is the size of four football pitches

If you want to get a sense of the scale of Intel’s $7 billion investment in its new chip fabrication plant at its base in Leixlip in Kildare, it is worth looking at the aerial photo of the site tweeted out by its general manager Eamonn Sinnott last week. The extension is truly enormous, the size of four football pitches. Thousands of workers were involved in its construction alone, on top of the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

An artist’s impression of the proposed Irish Sea Link Bridge from the Mull of Kintyre to Torr Head

Feasible or folly: can the ‘Boris Burrow’ bridge the divide?

Infrastructure Aiden Corkery 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1