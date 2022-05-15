Government to access €800m of unspent capital for NDP projects
Public Expenditure Minister has announced that the state will pay 70 per cent of construction cost inflation on recently signed public works contracts to safeguard key projects
The government is to deploy a war chest worth hundreds of millions of euro to keep the state’s landmark National Development Plan on track this year after agreeing to share the burden of soaring construction costs with contractors.
Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure, last week announced that the state would pay 70 per cent of the construction cost inflation on recently signed public works contracts to safeguard key projects, with contractors...
