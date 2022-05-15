Subscribe Today
Log In

Infrastructure

Government to access €400m of unspent capital for NDP projects

Public Expenditure Minister has announced that the state will pay 70 per cent of construction cost inflation on recently signed public works contracts to safeguard key projects

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
15th May, 2022
Government to access €400m of unspent capital for NDP projects
Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure, announced that the state would pay 70 per cent of the construction cost inflation on recently signed public works contracts to safeguard key projects

The government is to deploy a war chest worth hundreds of millions of euro to keep the state’s landmark National Development Plan on track this year after agreeing to share the burden of soaring construction costs with contractors.

Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure, last week announced that the state would pay 70 per cent of the construction cost inflation on recently signed public works contracts to safeguard key projects, with contractors...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Proposals aimed at tackling the impact of soaring construction inflation on national infrastructure projects are set to be completed by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform. Picture: Getty

Review of roads budget gets underway as construction inflation spikes

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer
Killaloe, Co Clare: the village has been waiting on a €67 million bypass

Cost inflation delaying €67m bypass in historic Clare village

Infrastructure Michael Brennan
‘NBI failed to achieve a number of milestones which were to be delivered under the 2021 interim remedial plan,’ according to the Department of Communications

National Broadband Ireland hit with financial penalties over delays

Infrastructure Donal MacNamee
Road-building: contractors have begun deferring or abandoning major road projects as construction prices climb steeply

Builders ‘downing tools’ on major road projects as construction prices soar

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1