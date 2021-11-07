Subscribe Today
Fewer than 3,000 homes and firms connected under Broadband Plan

The €5.7 billion rural broadband scheme is now far behind its initial rollout target of passing 115,000 premises by the end of January 2022

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
7th November, 2021
Fewer than 3,000 homes and firms connected under Broadband Plan
The Business Post has learned that of those homes and businesses with access to the National Broadband Plan network, just 2,700 had signed up and been connected to it by October 27.

Fewer than 3,000 homes and businesses have been connected to high-speed internet under the multibillion-euro National Broadband Plan in the first 21 months of its rollout, the Business Post has learned.

The €5.7 billion rural broadband scheme is now lagging far behind its initial rollout target of making the network available to 115,000 premises by the end of the second year of the contract, which runs until the end of January 2022, and is now...

