Fewer than 3,000 homes and firms connected under Broadband Plan

Fewer than 3,000 homes and businesses have been connected to high-speed internet under the multibillion-euro National Broadband Plan in the first 21 months of its rollout, the Business Post has learned.

The €5.7 billion rural broadband scheme is now lagging far behind its initial rollout target of making the network available to 115,000 premises by the end of the second year of the contract, which runs until the end of January 2022, and is now...