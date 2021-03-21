Feasible or folly: can the ‘Boris Burrow’ bridge the divide?
A seemingly impractical bridge straddling the sea between Scotland and Ireland is back on the agenda after years of ridicule. But is it just another of Boris Johnson’s numerous vanity projects?
Just over three years ago, Professor Alan Dunlop was contacted by the Scottish newspaper The National. It had an intriguing request: would the internationally respected architect consider investigating whether the regular calls to build a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland were complete folly, or was it something that could realistically be achieved?
The idea of a physical link between Britain and Ireland had been proposed as far back as the Victorian era, but the...
