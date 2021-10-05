€50 million roof finally prevents bird droppings from fouling water supply
200,000 to benefit as Stillorgan reservoir is covered
An open water reservoir for 200,000 people which was vulnerable to bird droppings has finally been covered over at a cost of €50 million.
The reservoir in Stillorgan in Dublin has been used for more than 150 years to store and supply drinking water to people in Dublin city and Dun Laoghaire.
But the three reservoirs on the site were uncovered, meaning that the clean and treated drinking water they contained could be fouled from the air...
