Subscribe Today
Log In

Infrastructure

Department of Health rejected business case for maternity hospital plan last December

Department was concerned lessons had not been learnt after National Children’s Hospital budgeting fiasco

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
27th June, 2021
Department of Health rejected business case for maternity hospital plan last December
The HSE has been working on the plans to relocate the National Maternity Hospital to the St Vincent’s Hospital site since 2013

The Department of Health turned down the HSE’s business case for the new National Maternity Hospital due to fears of a repeat of the National Children’s Hospital budget overrun, it has emerged.

Officials in the Department of Health were concerned about the lack of evidence of value for money in the business case for moving the hospital from its existing site in Holles Street in Dublin’s city centre to the St...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

David McCourt, who spearheaded the winning bid for the lucrative NBP contract, is a director and the chairman of Metallah

McCourt firm loaned €100m to subsidaries tasked with NBP project

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer 2 hours ago
David McCourt, the US businessman, is battling to accelerate the rollout.

NBI will accrue penalties if it continues to miss broadband targets

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
A section of the greenway between Maynooth and Kilcock in Co Kildare. Construction on the next section between Leixlip and Maynooth will begin later this year. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

New stretch of greenway gets go-ahead as delays continue in Varadkar’s constituency

Infrastructure Donal MacNamee 1 week ago
National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company awarded the €2.7 billion contract to deliver the rural scheme, last week confirmed that it had made the service available to just over 4,000 premises to date.

National Broadband rollout connects just 632 premises to date

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1