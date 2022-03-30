Consultancy firms paid €17m from state in rollout of National Broadband Plan

The government has paid consultancy firms nearly €17 million over the last two years as part of the rollout of the National Broadband Plan (NBP), new figures show.

The Department of Communications has told the Dáil’s spending watchdog that between them, EY, William Fry and Analysys Mason have been paid around €16.5 million for consultancy works associated with the multibillion-euro plan since 2020.

EY has received the most, having been paid some...