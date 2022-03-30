Subscribe Today
Log In

Infrastructure

Consultancy firms paid €17m from state in rollout of National Broadband Plan

Between them, EY, William Fry and Analysys Mason have been paid around €16.5 million for consultancy works associated with the multibillion-euro project

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
30th March, 2022
Consultancy firms paid €17m from state in rollout of National Broadband Plan
David McCourt, the US businessman heading NBI, and chief executive Peter Hendrick. Picture: Julien Behal

The government has paid consultancy firms nearly €17 million over the last two years as part of the rollout of the National Broadband Plan (NBP), new figures show.

The Department of Communications has told the Dáil’s spending watchdog that between them, EY, William Fry and Analysys Mason have been paid around €16.5 million for consultancy works associated with the multibillion-euro plan since 2020.

EY has received the most, having been paid some...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Luas works being carried out in 2015: there are approximately ten separate 220kv cables traversing Dublin city, all of which will have to be replaced in the coming years. The potential disruption has been compared to that caused by the construction of the light rail system. Picture: Getty

Power cable upgrade could lead to traffic disruption ‘on a par with the Luas works’

Infrastructure Daniel Murray
Wexford County Council has 3,400km of local and regional roads to maintain

New study finds Wexford has worst roads in the country

Infrastructure Michael Brennan
David McCourt, the US businessman heading NBI, and chief executive Peter Hendrick. Picture: Julien Behal

Peter O’Dwyer: The new knowns and many unknowns of NBI

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer
Eamon Ryan, Minister for Communications: subsidies to National Broadband Ireland could increase. Picture: RollingNews

State could provide more than €2.6bn subsidy to NBI

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1