Catherine Murphy calls for unredacted copy of National Broadband Plan to be published
Social Democrats co-leader said contents of plan need to be properly scrutinised
The Department of Communications must release an unredacted copy of the National Broadband Plan contract, Catherine Murphy has said.
The Social Democrats co-leader, said this should be a “number one” priority for the department.
“What we need now is full transparency. Richard Bruton told us before the contract was signed that it would be published. That hasn't happened. What has been published has been in redacted form,” she said.
