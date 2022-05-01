Subscribe Today
Log In

Infrastructure

Builders ‘downing tools’ on major road projects as construction prices soar

Industry representative warns backlog is growing as schemes are deferred, and says prices must be adjusted to ensure delivery

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
1st May, 2022
Builders ‘downing tools’ on major road projects as construction prices soar
Road-building: contractors have begun deferring or abandoning major road projects as construction prices climb steeply

Contractors have begun deferring or abandoning major road projects, an industry body has warned.

The move could threaten the delivery of key infrastructure works across the country, as construction prices continue to soar.

In a stark warning issued to the Department of Transport, road builders said they were “unable, unwilling” or “uncertain” about proceeding with schemes which have already been tendered for by the state due to rapidly rising production prices.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Niall Gleeson, chief executive of Irish Water: long wait expected for Shannon-Dublin water pipeline. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Shannon-Dublin water pipeline may not be built until at least 2031

Infrastructure Lorcan Allen
Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, and Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure: a review of capital projects that are in the pipeline in areas including housing, transport, health and education was completed last week by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform

Key projects in €165bn development plan at risk as inflation bites

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer
David McCourt, chairman of NBI. Last week, NBI was again criticised by politicians for the pace of delivery on the network while the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee said it did not believe the project had delivered value for money to the taxpayer to date. Picture: Maura Hickey

NBI shelves plan to deliver Broadband Plan in five years

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer
David McCourt: the actual number of broadband connections is a touchy subject for the chairman of National Broadband Ireland. Picture: Julien Behal

The men behind the wire: National Broadband Ireland is struggling to hit its connection targets, but its leadership insists that it can catch up

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1