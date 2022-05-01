Builders ‘downing tools’ on major road projects as construction prices soar
Industry representative warns backlog is growing as schemes are deferred, and says prices must be adjusted to ensure delivery
Contractors have begun deferring or abandoning major road projects, an industry body has warned.
The move could threaten the delivery of key infrastructure works across the country, as construction prices continue to soar.
In a stark warning issued to the Department of Transport, road builders said they were “unable, unwilling” or “uncertain” about proceeding with schemes which have already been tendered for by the state due to rapidly rising production prices.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Shannon-Dublin water pipeline may not be built until at least 2031
The project, which will cost at least €1.3 billion to build, is considered critical to meeting the drinking water needs of a growing population in the greater Dublin region
Key projects in €165bn development plan at risk as inflation bites
Latest figures from the CSO show that the price of construction materials are up almost 20 per cent in the first quarter of this year, while builders say fixed pricing makes contracts commercially unattractive or unviable
NBI shelves plan to deliver Broadband Plan in five years
Company reverts to original seven-year deadline as politicians criticise delays, but executives predict rollout will ultimately be successful
The men behind the wire: National Broadband Ireland is struggling to hit its connection targets, but its leadership insists that it can catch up
The company has two key tasks to get to grips with to ease the level of scrutiny it’s currently facing. Firstly, it has to convince observers that its financing arrangements and ownership structure are all in order and then it has to reach far more homes and businesses with its network as quickly as possible.