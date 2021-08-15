Broadband contractor gets €42.5m in state subsidies
Targets for the planned rollout by National Broadband Ireland were drastically reduced for this year, and just 632 homes and businesses had been connected by mid-June
The company responsible for rolling out the National Broadband Plan has been paid tens of millions of euro in state subsidies so far, despite connecting far fewer homes and businesses than expected.
Documents released to the Business Post show the state paid National Broadband Ireland (NBI) €42.5 million through five separate subsidy payments up to May 2021.
This brought the total cost of the multibillion-euro scheme since 2013 to €84 million, with the majority...
