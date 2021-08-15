Subscribe Today
Infrastructure

Broadband contractor gets €42.5m in state subsidies

Targets for the planned rollout by National Broadband Ireland were drastically reduced for this year, and just 632 homes and businesses had been connected by mid-June

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
15th August, 2021
As of mid-June, just 632 of a mooted 540,000 homes and businesses were connected to the National Broadband Ireland network.

The company responsible for rolling out the National Broadband Plan has been paid tens of millions of euro in state subsidies so far, despite connecting far fewer homes and businesses than expected.

Documents released to the Business Post show the state paid National Broadband Ireland (NBI) €42.5 million through five separate subsidy payments up to May 2021.

This brought the total cost of the multibillion-euro scheme since 2013 to €84 million, with the majority...

