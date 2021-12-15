Almost €170m in taxpayer funded subsidies have been paid to National Broadband Ireland
The company set up to deliver the plan has received €167.8m from the state in its first two years of operation
National Broadband Ireland has been paid almost €170 million in taxpayer funded subsidies in the first two years of operation, the Business Post can reveal.
The company set up to deliver the National Broadband Plan has received €167.8 million from the state up to the end of November 2021 in return for rolling out the network, despite significant delays in doing so.
This represents a jump of €35.5 million from a month earlier when...
