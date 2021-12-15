Subscribe Today
Almost €170m in taxpayer funded subsidies have been paid to National Broadband Ireland

The company set up to deliver the plan has received €167.8m from the state in its first two years of operation

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
15th December, 2021
David McCourt, the US businessman fronting National Broadband Ireland. Picture: Julien Behal

National Broadband Ireland has been paid almost €170 million in taxpayer funded subsidies in the first two years of operation, the Business Post can reveal.

The company set up to deliver the National Broadband Plan has received €167.8 million from the state up to the end of November 2021 in return for rolling out the network, despite significant delays in doing so.

This represents a jump of €35.5 million from a month earlier when...

