Almost €170m in taxpayer funded subsidies have been paid to National Broadband Ireland

National Broadband Ireland has been paid almost €170 million in taxpayer funded subsidies in the first two years of operation, the Business Post can reveal.

The company set up to deliver the National Broadband Plan has received €167.8 million from the state up to the end of November 2021 in return for rolling out the network, despite significant delays in doing so.

This represents a jump of €35.5 million from a month earlier when...