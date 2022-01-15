Subscribe Today
Log In

Industrial relations

John Walsh: Proposal to cut working hours has dealt public sector reform a fresh blow

A seemingly irreversible agreement made during the bailout to improve public sector productivity has been thrown out in a move that demonstrates the difficulties of implementing real reform

John Walsh
15th January, 2022
John Walsh: Proposal to cut working hours has dealt public sector reform a fresh blow
Workers at the sharp end of the private sector, particularly in the gig economy, face increasingly precarious conditions while the public sector is largely cushioned

The news of the likely reversal of one of the key recommendations of the Haddington Road Agreement, which emerged last week, underlines how difficult it is to introduce public sector reform.

It also shows why it is unlikely to happen under any Irish government for the foreseeable future, notwithstanding the comments made by Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader.

To understand the significance of the recommendation made last Monday by the Independent...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Irish Water document has led to a backlash from council water service workers, who believe there is no guarantee they will get the performance awards every year.

Irish Waters to tempt council water workers with performance bonuses

Industrial relations Michael Brennan
Neil McDonnell, the chief executive of Isme, said the Federation of Early Childhood Providers had 1,585 members, while Childhood Services Ireland had around 580

Isme and Ibec wrangle over say on childcare pay

Industrial relations Michael Brennan
Moira Wynne: ‘It’s very difficult to listen to the government now – because during the pandemic, when things were really difficult in work, not just for me but across the country, we were the best thing, and all the rest.’ Picture: Gareth Craig

Pandemic bonus becomes loaded issue as workers line up to stake their claim

Industrial relations Michael Brennan
Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the new social dialogue unit at his department have been meeting with various groups from the five “pillars”.

Government to gather ‘five pillars’ for new social dialogue

Industrial relations Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1