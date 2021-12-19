Irish Waters to tempt council water workers with performance bonuses
Council water services staff have been resisting the move to Irish Water because they fear for the long-term security of their jobs
Irish Water is offering performance bonuses to council water service workers to try to persuade them to join the utility.
The company has been locked in talks with unions for the past three years at the Workplace Relations Commission about bringing all 3,100 water service workers in 31 councils onto its staff.
However, council water services staff have been resisting the move because they fear for the long-term security of their jobs.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Isme and Ibec wrangle over say on childcare pay
The two bodies both argue they should represent employers on a joint labour committee deciding on staff conditions in the sector
Pandemic bonus becomes loaded issue as workers line up to stake their claim
With a chorus of sectors claiming entitlement to a pandemic bonus, the definition of frontline workers has expanded far beyond those who worked in hospitals during the worst days of Covid-19
Government to gather ‘five pillars’ for new social dialogue
Ten years after the social partnership system collapsed, the government is formulating a plan to relaunch social dialogue as part of the policy formation process in the second half of this year
Danny McCoy: The time to review our industrial relations structures is now
The challenges facing our society, businesses and the workforce require consensus, resources and mechanisms for collective engagement