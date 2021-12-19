Subscribe Today
Industrial relations

Irish Waters to tempt council water workers with performance bonuses

Council water services staff have been resisting the move to Irish Water because they fear for the long-term security of their jobs

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
19th December, 2021
The Irish Water document has led to a backlash from council water service workers, who believe there is no guarantee they will get the performance awards every year.

Irish Water is offering performance bonuses to council water service workers to try to persuade them to join the utility.

The company has been locked in talks with unions for the past three years at the Workplace Relations Commission about bringing all 3,100 water service workers in 31 councils onto its staff.

However, council water services staff have been resisting the move because they fear for the long-term security of their jobs.

