Industrial relations

ICTU boss says industrial action ‘inevitable’ if pay deal unaltered

Kevin Callinan, president of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, said current agreement wasn’t ‘fit for purpose’ following leap in inflation

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
24th April, 2022
Kevin Callinan, president of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions. Picture: Conor Healy

Industrial action in the public sector is “inevitable” if the current pay deal is not revised, a senior trade union official has warned.

Teachers’ unions complained about the 1 per cent pay rise due in October under the existing public sector pay deal at their annual conferences last week, but held off from passing any motions about taking strike action.

Kevin Callinan, the president of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU), said...

