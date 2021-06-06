Subscribe Today
Log In

Industrial relations

Danny McCoy: The time to review our industrial relations structures is now

The challenges facing our society, businesses and the workforce require consensus, resources and mechanisms for collective engagement

Danny McCoy
6th June, 2021
Danny McCoy: The time to review our industrial relations structures is now
Ireland has some challenges simmering, where issues such as an under-investment in social infrastructure like housing and childcare have an impact on the quality of life of workers. Picture: iStock

As fast as the future of work is changing, so too is society. Internationally, there is a growing drive to find connection, common ground, and support, to protest and to demand change, which has been expressed through the collectivism of movements such as #MeToo and Black Lives Matter.

We have witnessed how the 2019 gilets jaunes movement in France brought together many voices initially protesting fuel costs, but quickly fractured into complex social issues...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘Collective benefit means stronger protections and better wages for workers but it can also improve productivity and boost demand.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Kevin Callinan: How collective bargaining can benefit staff, employers and the economy

Industrial relations Kevin Callinan 1 week ago
Praxi is launching as a trade union and aims to unite artists, increase recognition of their role in Irish society and ensure better pay and conditions.

Praxis to launch as new trade union for artists

Industrial relations Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 2 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1