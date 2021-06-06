Danny McCoy: The time to review our industrial relations structures is now
The challenges facing our society, businesses and the workforce require consensus, resources and mechanisms for collective engagement
As fast as the future of work is changing, so too is society. Internationally, there is a growing drive to find connection, common ground, and support, to protest and to demand change, which has been expressed through the collectivism of movements such as #MeToo and Black Lives Matter.
We have witnessed how the 2019 gilets jaunes movement in France brought together many voices initially protesting fuel costs, but quickly fractured into complex social issues...
