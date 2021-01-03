Subscribe Today
Housing

Ronan Group wants meeting with O’Brien over dockland projects

The developer wants the Minister for Housing to get involved in his company’s long-running dispute with Dublin City Council

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
3rd January, 2021
Jonny Ronan’s Ronan Group has challenged the SDZ parameters in a bid to build taller buildings on certain sites, but has been unsuccessful. Picture: Tony Gavin

Johnny Ronan’s firm has requested a meeting with Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, as the developer runs out of options to secure additional storeys for his Dublin docklands projects, including the Salesforce Tower.

The Business Post understands that Ronan Group has written to O’Brien imploring the minister to get involved in the firm’s long-running dispute with Dublin City Council over building height guidelines.

Ronan...

