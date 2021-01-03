Ronan Group wants meeting with O’Brien over dockland projects
The developer wants the Minister for Housing to get involved in his company’s long-running dispute with Dublin City Council
Johnny Ronan’s firm has requested a meeting with Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, as the developer runs out of options to secure additional storeys for his Dublin docklands projects, including the Salesforce Tower.
The Business Post understands that Ronan Group has written to O’Brien imploring the minister to get involved in the firm’s long-running dispute with Dublin City Council over building height guidelines.
Ronan...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
O’Brien was given four options to restrict co-living months before ban
The Minister for Housing eventually issued the de facto ban on co-living schemes on November 23
Eoin Ó Broin: Shared equity loan scheme was just an early Christmas present to big property developers
Tax payers money will be used to help push home-ownership beyond the reach of many working people
Planning regulator declines Ronan request to investigate practices at Dublin City Council
Developer’s company asked the Office of the Planning Regulator to probe local authority over its interpretation of building height guidelines
No home comforts: how much does it cost the state to build a house?
The Department of Housing says it cost the state €181,000 to construct a home in 2019. Dublin City Council says it costs well over double that amount. Who is right?