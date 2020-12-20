Subscribe Today
Housing

Planning regulator declines Ronan request to investigate practices at Dublin City Council

Developer’s company asked the Office of the Planning Regulator to probe local authority over its interpretation of building height guidelines

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
20th December, 2020
Johnny Ronan, whose firm asked the new watchdog to look into building height regulations

A request by Johnny Ronan for the newly formed planning regulator to investigate practices at Dublin City Council were rebuffed by the watchdog, the Business Post can reveal.

Earlier this year, Ronan Group, the developer’s company, emailed the newly appointed Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien to raise issues it had with Dublin City Council.

It claimed the council was biased towards the company and this was “adversely affecting its...

