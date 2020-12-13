No home comforts: how much does it cost the state to build a house?
The Department of Housing says it cost the state €181,000 to construct a home in 2019. Dublin City Council says it costs well over double that amount. Who is right?
Two weeks ago, broadcaster Pat Kenny said he was left “mystified” after an interview with Brendan Kenny, head of housing at Dublin City Council.
The interview arose after two separate reports were released by the state that suggested the local authority could build social homes at roughly half the cost of purchasing units from the private sector.
The figures from the Department of Housing suggested that Dublin City Council spent on average €181,000...
