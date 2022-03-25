Subscribe Today
Housing

Johnny Ronan’s Glass Bottle site redevelopment gets green light

First phase of Poolbeg construction approved by Dublin City Council

Cónal Thomas
25th March, 2022
Johnny Ronan’s Glass Bottle site redevelopment gets green light
Developer Johnny Ronan and Oaktree Capital bought an 80 per cent stake in the lands in 2020 for €200 million and plan to redevelopment the 34-hectare site

The redevelopment of one of the country’s largest sites has been given the green light after Dublin City Council approved plans for the first phase of construction at the former Irish Glass Bottle site in Poolbeg.

A consortium of RGRE, Lioncor Developments and Oaktree Capital Management lodged planning permission for almost 600 units at the site in July last year, kick-starting the redevelopment of more than 34 hectares of land near the city centre.

In...

