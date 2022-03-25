Johnny Ronan’s Glass Bottle site redevelopment gets green light

The redevelopment of one of the country’s largest sites has been given the green light after Dublin City Council approved plans for the first phase of construction at the former Irish Glass Bottle site in Poolbeg.

A consortium of RGRE, Lioncor Developments and Oaktree Capital Management lodged planning permission for almost 600 units at the site in July last year, kick-starting the redevelopment of more than 34 hectares of land near the city centre.

In...