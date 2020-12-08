Bartra gets go-ahead for fourth co-living complex in Dublin

Bartra Capital has secured permission to build a fourth co-living complex in Dublin.

An Bord Pleanála has given the developer the all-clear to build a 184-bedspace co-living block on the former site of Brady’s Public House near Castleknock and Blanchardstown.

Bartra Capital already has permission to build three other co-living facilities in Dún Laoghaire, Rathmines and Ballsbridge. The firm now has approval to build a total of 587 co-living units in...