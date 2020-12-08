Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Bartra gets go-ahead for fourth co-living complex in Dublin

The 184-bed building near Castleknock is granted planning permission ahead of a proposed ban on such developments

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
8th December, 2020
Bartra gets go-ahead for fourth co-living complex in Dublin
Bartra Capital applied for permission to build 210 bedspaces in the Castleknock development, but planners have only granted approval for 184 units on the site

Bartra Capital has secured permission to build a fourth co-living complex in Dublin.

An Bord Pleanála has given the developer the all-clear to build a 184-bedspace co-living block on the former site of Brady’s Public House near Castleknock and Blanchardstown.

Bartra Capital already has permission to build three other co-living facilities in Dún Laoghaire, Rathmines and Ballsbridge. The firm now has approval to build a total of 587 co-living units in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

A large majority of the increase comprised of a 141 per cent increase in apartments under construction. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Five key takeaways from the task force on Dublin housing supply

Housing Killian Woods 1 week ago
Robert Watt, secretary general at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, said that he supported the development of affordable housing, but added that the state was already “meeting part of the costs of housing for too many households”

Top civil servant warned government against new interventions in housing market

Home Killian Woods 1 week ago
Darragh O‘Brien, the Minister for Housing, is limited in his powers to ban co-living complexes. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Five key takeaways from co-living report

Home Killian Woods 2 weeks ago
Cian O\&#039;Callaghan \&quot;the monthly cost of renting these homes by the state could fund the purchase of an investment property worth €450,000 over a period of 16 years“

State pays €2,300 a month for social housing units

Residential Killian Woods 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1