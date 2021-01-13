Subscribe Today
Ballymore gets green light for office blocks and hotel near Connolly station

Dublin City Council grants planning for three commercial buildings which will form part of the larger Connolly Quarter scheme

Claire McNamara
13th January, 2021
Ballymore gets green light for office blocks and hotel near Connolly station
Plans for Ballymore’s Connolly Quarter development which will eventually including housing for 5,000 people as well as shops, restaurants, offices and a hotel

Dublin City Council has granted planning permission to Ballymore to construct three commercial blocks at the Connolly Quarter development.

The plan comprises offices, shops and a hotel next to Connolly rail station in the north inner city.

The project is likely to create more than 1,000 construction jobs over the next five years, which will include apprenticeships.

