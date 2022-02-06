Yugo says Dublin needs more student accommodation as it announces new 235-bed block

Yugo, the US-based student accommodation operator, will open and manage a 235-bed block in Dublin 8 in September after reporting full occupancy across its Irish portfolio this academic year.

The firm manages purpose-built student accommodation in Ireland on behalf of large players in the market, including Uninest.

It manages ten assets in Ireland, including seven properties in Dublin and three in Cork. Later this year, it will add another 235-bed property on Mill Street in Dublin...